Texas State

LI school administrators put renewed focus on safety in wake of Texas mass shooting

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

At least 18 children were killed at a Texas elementary school Tuesday, leaving families across the country worried about sending their children to school.

The superintendent at the South Huntington Union Free School District says the safety of students and staff is always a top priority, but the mass shooting puts a renewed focus on the issue.

Dr. Vito D'Elia says students take part in lockdown drills several times a year, which was part of the security that came following the Sandy Hook school shooting.

"This is our number one priority, safety, before learning is to keep them safe," D'Elia says. "Because if the children aren't safe, it's hard to learn."

Long Island parents who have to send their children to school on Wednesday say "it's a sad time to be a parent."

"You drop your kids off at school thinking they're safe and too much is happening," says Jared Wulfow, of Plainview.

Both Nassau and Suffolk police say they will step up patrols outside schools, but there is no specific threat to Long Island.

Some parents, however, tell News 12 they are still feeling uneasy about sending their children to school.

Andre Canon
4d ago

Thank goodness Long Island school districts have been relatively normal. We don't need any nuttiness. upgrade security systems!

