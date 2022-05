Even after a decade of working for Communities In Schools of Northeastern Nevada, one thing I never tire of is witnessing our students cross the graduation finish line in their caps and gowns, diplomas in hand with glowing smiles. This celebratory moment is more than just a rite of passage for the students we case-manage, it represents a significant triumph over the challenges and adversities our students face every day. And while we focus on providing necessities such as food, clothing, counseling and more, it’s the relationships we build with our students, the personalized goals we help them identify and the pathway to success that make the ultimate difference.

ELKO COUNTY, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO