East Meadow Fire Department celebrates WWII veteran's 100th birthday

A special celebration was held Tuesday night in East Meadow for a 100-year-old World War II veteran.

Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and East Meadow Fire Department came out to honor Anthony Butera on his 100th birthday.

Butera has been with the fire department for 70 years, working his way all the way up to captain and chief of Engine Company 1.

Before working for the fire department, Butera was a corporal in the United States Marine Corps from 1942 to 1945.