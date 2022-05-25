ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of children get COVID-19 vaccine booster shot at pediatric clinic in Hoboken

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Days after United States health officials approved COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for children ages 5-11, families lined up in Hoboken to get one for the kids.

The Jackson Street Gym was turned into a pediatric vaccine clinic on Tuesday. More than 100 appointments were made. With cases of the virus on the rise in New Jersey, especially in schools, some parents told News 12 New Jersey that they did not hesitate to sign their children up for a booster shot.

Hannah Koehle, 7, says she understands why she and so many of her classmates were signed up to get their third shot.

Her mother and other parents say that they will trade a few tears for the extra protection – not that the booster shot made Hannah cry.

“We’ve been waiting for this for a long time – waiting for the booster,” says Hannah’s mother Megan Casey.

After the booster shot for children was approved, the city of Hoboken and Medicine Man Pharmacy opened appointments the next day.

Saheer Patel signed his son Aamir up for a shot. Patel says that he applauds the community effort to encourage Hoboken residents to get boosted. And he says he is thankful that it was made easy for parents to protect their children.

"We feel a lot more relaxed at home knowing that he has shots and boosters, so when he goes into school we aren't as worried when he isn't wearing a mask. It's two seconds of pain - not even pain - that lasts a long time and gives us a lot of comfort,” Patel says.

Hoboken officials say that 50 of the city’s recently reported cases of COVID-19 were in children 11 years old and younger. They say that another pediatric vaccine clinic will be held in the near future.

Health officials say that it is recommended for eligible children to get the booster shot five months after their second vaccine dose.

News 12

News 12

