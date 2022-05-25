Oxford superintendent issues statement to community after Texas school shooting

Pain from the school shooting in Texas on Tuesday is being felt in the Oxford community, where four students were killed and several others including a teacher were injured at the high school last November .

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Ken Weaver released a statement Tuesday sending condolences to people impacted by the Texas shooting, along with guidance for parents comforting Oxford students who may feel triggered.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard also released a statement saying the department reached out to all Oxford Community Schools families to offer comfort, resources and answer questions.

“I am sure this tragedy in Texas is triggering terrible memories, anxiety and fear in Oxford and our communities,” Bouchard said. “We want the community to know we are there for them in any form or fashion that can be helpful. We can connect them with mental health services or just be there to listen – united and Oxford strong.”

The full statement from Weaver is below:

Dearest Oxford Community,



Our hearts are shattered once again with the news of the school shooting in Texas where so many more precious lives have been needlessly stolen this afternoon. Our deepest condolences extend to all those who have been impacted by this horrific crime as we know, all too well, their pain. This horrific news will undoubtedly affect each of us in our community. We strongly encourage our families to limit their exposure to the news as it will be a retraumatizing trigger.



It is critically important, if possible, that you communicate to your children tonight about the tragedy in Texas in simple language of what we know so far as you deem appropriate. It is likely to trigger, for some children, intrusive memories and emotional overload. Please normalize these memories and emotions for them by affirming that it can be expected to experience some intense memories and feelings after a similar tragedy. Also, recognize that they may feel numb as a way to cope. Communicate to them that they are safe in your home and you are willing to listen to whatever they are experiencing. Allow yourself, as the parent/guardian, to be aware of your own emotions that may come flooding back. Some of your children may have a restless night. They will need your patience, kindness, and presence. They are trying to make sense of the senseless and do not need you to know the answers, but to be there with them and for them in their pain and confusion.



We think it is important for our students to come to school tomorrow to be together with their friends and teachers. However, we recognize the uniqueness of every student and family. There will be no consequences for students who cannot come into school tomorrow. Please know, our TECIP (Traumatic Event Crisis Intervention Plan) team is working to have additional trauma specialists from EasterSeals and the Oakland Community Health Network available for any students and staff who are in need tomorrow and in the days to come. As a reminder, anyone in our school community can contact the following crisis hotlines at any time 1-800-231-1127 or 1-844-446-4225 for support and help.



To allow parents to be home with their children tonight, we are minimizing tonight’s School Board agenda to include only absolutely necessary items for this evening as we all grieve for those in Texas. All other items will be moved to the regularly scheduled June 14 meeting.



Most Sincerely,

Ken Weaver

Oxford Community Schools Superintendent