The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two shootings incidents from Saturday night that left a teen dead and three people injured. The department says that at 10:30 PM Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block of Alpine Ave NW to find a 13-year-old boy who reportedly had a gunshot wound to his chest and was suffering from serious injuries. The teen died shortly after at a hospital, but was able to identify the shooter before he succumbed to his wounds. The suspect, who Grand Rapids police say is a juvenile male, is in police custody.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO