California Governor Gavin Newsom has raised the possibility of statewide mandatory water restrictions if residents and businesses don’t conserve enough water voluntarily.Previously, the governor has mostly left water regulation to local water authorities, AP reports.The state is currently facing immense drought with extremely limited water supply as it approaches the dry summer season. About 95 per cent of California is currently in a “severe drought”, according to the US government drought monitor.“Californians made significant changes since the last drought but we have seen an uptick in water use, especially as we enter the summer months,” the governor said in...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO