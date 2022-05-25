More products recalled due to Jif peanut butter contamination

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A recall for Jif peanut butter is spreading over to other companies that use the product.

Cargill announced it’s recalling a number of items due to potential traces of salmonella. Items include chocolate-covered peanut butter eggs, chocolate-covered peanut butter ritz crackers, and peanut butter fudge.

Symptoms of Salmonella include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. While Salmonella infections can be mild, in the young, elderly and those with compromised immune systems, it can cause serous and sometimes fatal illness.

If you have any of these items, do not eat them. For a list of all affected Cargill products, click here.

Anyone with Jif products in their pantry should check them against the FDA list of recalled batche s . You can locate the lot code on the back of the jars as shown below.

