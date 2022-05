The No. 1 seed Liberty Flames closed out Pool A play at the ASUN Baseball Tournament with a 10-2 win over the No. 2 seed Lipscomb Bisons, Thursday afternoon at JetBlue Park. Liberty never trailed in the contest, striking for six runs in the first inning. Flames’ second baseman Nathan Keeter had two hits, his second home run of the season and a triple, in the contest.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO