Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury
By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
4 days ago
New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton exited Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf tightness, the team announced. Outfielder Estevan Florial pinch hit for Stanton in the seventh inning as the...
Once a Major League Baseball season reaches Memorial Day, "it's still early" no longer works as an excuse. Teams that have been racking up losses need to face reality and accept that they should part ways with key players ahead of the trade deadline. Since this crucial point of the...
By KEN POWTAK Associated PressBOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one of Boston's season-high five longballs, and the Red Sox coasted to a 12-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday.Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo each hit a solo drive for the Red Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 games.All five Boston home runs came in four innings against Bruce Zimmermann (2-3). He allowed a previous career-high four homers in his last start Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.Chants of "Let's go, Celtics!" echoed around Fenway Park a handful of times and got...
What did we learn this month in Major League Baseball?. Well, for starters, home runs are back in style, especially for the New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and basically the entire Boston Red Sox lineup. Yet despite a sharp uptick in long balls, Josh Hader remains darn near unhittable while...
Rays starter Shane McClanahan gave up a season-high seven hits on Sunday, but he only allowed one run in six innings and left with the lead. Here's our "Just For Starters'' breakdown of his day, and cumulative stats for the Rays' starting rotation all season.
The bizarre story of Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham's altercation over a fantasy football disagreement hit another level Saturday night. After the Cincinnati Reds' 3-2 win over the San Francisco Giants, Pederson shared with reporters messages from the group text they were involved in that included a GIF of him making fun of the San Diego Padres when Pham played for the team.
As the month of May winds to a close, we're no longer in "small sample size" territory when it comes to assessing a player's individual performance over the first two months of the season. What could be written off as a slump or a rough patch in mid-April now becomes...
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom told reporters that his right shoulder feels "completely normal" as he works his way back from a stress reaction suffered in his right scapula during spring training. "I feel completely normal," he said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. "So I think that’s where...
CINCINNATI (AP) -- Evan Longoria was unhappy when plate umpire Shane Livensparger called him out on full-count slider in the fifth inning that Longoria thought missed the low, outside corner.Then in the eighth, Longoria dropped his bat and started taking off his shin guard when Art Warren's 3-1 slider was called a strike.Longoria drove the next pitch for a three-run, opposite-field homer to key a six-run inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants over the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Sunday and avoided a three-game sweep."The first one I was a little bit upset, obviously, because I thought it was a...
The Chicago White Sox will be short-handed for at least the rest of Sunday's game against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs. The American League Central team announced shortstop Tim Anderson suffered a right groin strain and was removed from the game. He is scheduled to undergo further evaluation Monday. Sunday's...
San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters last week that he would not be taking the field during the playing of the national anthem until he feels "better about the direction of our country," but added on Sunday that he hasn't decided what he would do on Memorial Day.
Free-agent right-handed pitcher Carlos Martinez, who most recently played for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, has received an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic provided more information. The nine-year MLB veteran had spent his entire time in the big leagues with the St....
Nothing was ever going to dismantle Justin Verlander's reputation as a future Hall of Famer in 2022. Even if he came out and flopped harder than he ever had before, it would have been understandable and eminently forgivable under the circumstances. It only makes it that much sweeter that he's...
The Dallas Mavericks reportedly may have interest in pursuing guard Zach LaVine via a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, LaVine may have "more interest in leaving Chicago than initially presumed," which has resulted in several teams emerging as candidates to acquire him in a sign-and-trade deal.
Comments / 0