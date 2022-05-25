Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury

CINCINNATI (AP) -- Evan Longoria was unhappy when plate umpire Shane Livensparger called him out on full-count slider in the fifth inning that Longoria thought missed the low, outside corner.Then in the eighth, Longoria dropped his bat and started taking off his shin guard when Art Warren's 3-1 slider was called a strike.Longoria drove the next pitch for a three-run, opposite-field homer to key a six-run inning that lifted the San Francisco Giants over the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Sunday and avoided a three-game sweep."The first one I was a little bit upset, obviously, because I thought it was a...

