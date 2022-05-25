ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Exits vs. Orioles with Calf Injury

By Joseph Zucker
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton exited Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles with right calf tightness, the team announced. Outfielder Estevan Florial pinch hit for Stanton in the seventh inning as the...

bleacherreport.com

