WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — There is a new attraction for adults in the Wildwoods this summer — a tiki cruise that allows you to bring your own booze and snacks. What better way to kick back and relax this summer than on a private boat with kick back in its name? CBS3 checked out Kick Back Tiki Cruise, owned by two Jersey Shore locals who are turning their passion into a booming business. “We’ve always had the idea of starting on our business,” realtor Matt Sawyer said. Sawyer and Vineland native Capt. Tim Merighi showed off their Tahitian-inspired boat that’s making a big...

WILDWOOD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO