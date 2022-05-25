'Heartbroken': Bethel Park School District says beloved teacher has died

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life this morning after she was run over while riding her hoverboard. The crash happened in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. According to state police, around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, the girl was riding her hoverboard near the intersection of Sixth and Osborne streets when she was hit and then pinned underneath a car. Police said the driver was not speeding and did not see the girl because of the low profile of the hoverboard. The girl was flown to the hospital and last listed in critical condition. Police are investigating the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO