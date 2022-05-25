'Heartbroken': Bethel Park School District says beloved teacher has died

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A mail carrier on his route was attacked with a bat, and SWAT was called to take the suspect into custody.This was an hours-long standoff after police say a mailman, finishing up his route for the day, was brutally attacked with a baseball bat.A SWAT team with guns drawn, gas masks, and bulletproof vests surrounded a home in Brookline for hours Saturday after police say 43-year-old Matthew Harrison assaulted a local mailman."Upon securing the scene, the individual had fled prior to officers' arrival and holed up in a house on 629 Dorchester Drive," police chief Jason Haberman...
Comments / 0