'Heartbroken': Bethel Park School District says beloved teacher has died

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHEL PARK, Pa. — A Bethel Park School District teacher has died following an accident, the district said Tuesday night. Jon Gentile, who taught social studies, was "an...

Two injured after shooting in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Two people were injured from a shooting in McKees Rocks early Sunday morning. McKees Rocks police officers were dispatched to a shooting on Locust Street in the Hays Manor Housing Community building around 4:47 a.m. First responders found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
pghcitypaper.com

North Side family alleges transphobic harassment from neighbor

On May 8, 2022, Sean O’Donnell and his husband Todd Collar returned home from an outing with their four kids to find a large sign in their neighbor’s backyard. “It was about nine feet tall,” O’Donnell tells Pittsburgh City Paper. “It was angled into our backyard. So, not the alleyway where whoever walks their dog can see it, but into our yard.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ardmore Boulevard reopened following crash in Forest Hills

A reported multi-vehicle crash that shut down Ardmore Boulevard briefly on Saturday afternoon turned out to be relatively minor, fire officials said. The crash was reported shortly after 12:30 p.m. along Ardmore Boulevard near Braddock Road in Forest Hills. The road had reopened as of 2:30 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911 officials.
FOREST HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Girl in critical condition after being run over in hoverboard crash

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life this morning after she was run over while riding her hoverboard. The crash happened in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County. According to state police, around 7 p.m. on Saturday night, the girl was riding her hoverboard near the intersection of Sixth and Osborne streets when she was hit and then pinned underneath a car. Police said the driver was not speeding and did not see the girl because of the low profile of the hoverboard. The girl was flown to the hospital and last listed in critical condition. Police are investigating the crash. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT called to Mt. Lebanon after mailman attacked

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A mail carrier on his route was attacked with a bat, and SWAT was called to take the suspect into custody.This was an hours-long standoff after police say a mailman, finishing up his route for the day, was brutally attacked with a baseball bat.A SWAT team with guns drawn, gas masks, and bulletproof vests surrounded a home in Brookline for hours Saturday after police say 43-year-old Matthew Harrison assaulted a local mailman."Upon securing the scene, the individual had fled prior to officers' arrival and holed up in a house on 629 Dorchester Drive," police chief Jason Haberman...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
wtae.com

Despite sharp words from public, Woodland Hills school board scraps search for new superintendent, gives interim hire Castagna a 5-year deal

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — In a move that raised controversy, the Woodland Hills School Board reversed course. In their previous meeting, they committed to a conducting a search for a permanent superintendent. But Wednesday, in a special meeting, they instead voted to give a five-year contract to the man they'd hired as an interim just a few months back.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh police searching for missing Hazelwood siblings

Pittsburgh police are asking the public's help in finding the location of two missing teens from Hazelwood. Police say Rosie and Bayjai Germany were last seen at their home in Hazelwood. Rosie is described as 11 years old, 4 feet, 6 inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. Bayjai...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 injured in chlorine explosion at Beaver County home

CONWAY, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a chlorine explosion at a home in Beaver County.Officials said the explosion happened Friday around 4 p.m. on Dewey Street in Conway. The fire chief said the residents were mixing pool chemicals in the sink when the explosion happened.One person was flown to a local hospital, while another person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. ag secretary joins Latrobe Elementary students for Unity farm tour

Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding’s day in the office Friday took him back to his childhood. Alongside Latrobe Elementary School kindergartners and Valley School of Ligonier first graders, Redding took a tour of the Pleasant Lane Farms creamery and dairy barn in Unity. “I’m much like the kindergartner,” Redding...
LATROBE, PA

