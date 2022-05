BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A second person who was shot during a triple shooting in East Baltimore has died from their injuries, according to authorities. Two men and a teenager were shot in the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday. A 38-year-old man, a 17-year-old boy, and a man of undetermined age had been shot. The man of undetermined age died following after being rushed to the other hospital. Police confirmed on Friday that one of the two other gunshot victims had died. It was not immediately clear if the man or teenager had succumbed to their injuries. Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

