PG&E outage leaves 1,426 customers without power

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 1,500 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power this evening following an outage that began at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday night.

PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage that left 1,426 customers without power. Power is expected to return by 9:30 p.m.

