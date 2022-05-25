PG&E outage leaves 1,426 customers without power
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 1,500 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power this evening following an outage that began at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday night.
PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage that left 1,426 customers without power. Power is expected to return by 9:30 p.m.
