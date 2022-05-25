ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

PG&E outage leaves 1,426 customers without power

By Jocelyn Sandusky
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Nearly 1,500 Pacific Gas and Electric customers are without power this evening following an outage that began at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday night.

PG&E is currently investigating the cause of the outage that left 1,426 customers without power. Power is expected to return by 9:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

