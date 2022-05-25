ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Primary 2022: Baldwin County elections

By Debbie Williams, Summer Poole, Blake Brown
 4 days ago

UPDATE: We have results from primary races in Baldwin County.

Baldwin County Commission, District 4 :

Charles Gruber leads Chris Crawford 55% to 45% with 98% reporting.

Baldwin County Commission, District 2 :

Matt McKenzie leads Steve Carey and Jonathan Armstrong 40% to 35% and 25% respectively with 98% reporting.

Baldwin County Board of Education, District 4 :

Rondi Kirby and Janay Dawson are in a dead heat with 50% each and 92% reporting.

State Senator, District 22:

Greg Albritton leads Stephen Sexton 63% to 37% with 50% reporting.

State Representative, District 64 :

Donna Givens and Angelo Fermo are in a dead heat with 50% each and 86% reporting.

State Representative, District 6 5 :

Brett Easterbrook leads Dee Campbell 79% to 21% with 27% reporting.

State Representative, District 94:

Jennifer Fiddler leads Joe Faust 63% to 27% with 71% reporting.

State Representative, District 95:

Frances Holk Jones leads Reginald Pulliam and Michael Ludvigsen 68% to 18% and 15% respectively with 71% reporting.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. ( WKRG ) — There are a total of six races that are happening for Baldwin County as part of the Alabama Primary Elections.

Donna Givens and Angelo Fermo face off for Harry Shiver’s District 64 seat in the state House. Joe Faust, who has been in the House since 2002, faces a challenge from Jennifer Fidler for District 94. In District 95, it’s a tree way contest for the seat left vacant by Steve McMillan. Frances Holk Jones, Michael Ludvigsen and Reginald Pullman are all vying for the seat.

Click here to go to real-time election results

Rondi Kirby and Janay Dawson are fighting for the Board of Education position. The District 2 County Commission seat will go to either Matt Mckenzie, Jonathan Armstrong or Steve Carey. The District 4 County Commission seat will either go to Charles Gruber or Chris Crawford.

