FDA warns against trying TikTok hack for keeping avocados fresh

The Food and Drug Administration is warning against a food preservation hack that could make you sick.

The hack involves storing whole avocados in a bottle of water in the fridge. Users claim it can keep avocados fresh for weeks.

The FDA says things like bacteria and fungus could still be on the avocado's surface, and multiply when submerged in water.

The agency also says scientists have shown that bacteria can infiltrate and internalize into the pulp of an avocado within 15 days of being stored in a refrigerator.