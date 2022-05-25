ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA

FDA warns against trying TikTok hack for keeping avocados fresh

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Xjbp_0fpJqerS00

The Food and Drug Administration is warning against a food preservation hack that could make you sick.

The hack involves storing whole avocados in a bottle of water in the fridge. Users claim it can keep avocados fresh for weeks.

The FDA says things like bacteria and fungus could still be on the avocado's surface, and multiply when submerged in water.

The agency also says scientists have shown that bacteria can infiltrate and internalize into the pulp of an avocado within 15 days of being stored in a refrigerator.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
118K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy