ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

TEXAS: WE ARE SAD TO REPORT THE DEATH TOLL HAS RISEN

By OCSN925
ocscanner.news
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with the heaviest of hearts we inform you that the...

ocscanner.news

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

LACEY: POLICE ADMINISTER TWO DOSES OF NALOXONE TO SAVE DRIVERS LIFE

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:30 p.m., Officer Simonson and Officer Calhoun responded to Manhattan Bagel for a report of an unconscious female slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival Officer Calhoun located Sylwia Kalinowska (36), of Seaside Park, unconscious while behind the wheel of her running vehicle. Officers also observed her foot on the brake pedal and the vehicle was in drive. Officers later administered two doses of Naloxone and provided rescue breaths, which caused Sylwia to regain consciousness. Sylwia was displaying symptoms of opiate use and refused medical attention. At the conclusion of the investigation, Sylwia was arrested for DWI and transported to police headquarters for processing. Sylwia was issued traffic summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: CO-WORKER THREATENED WITH A GUN

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at approximately 8pm Officer M. McAvoy took a report at headquarters from a complainant, about a co-worker, that during an argument at the construction site, threatened to shoot him with a gun. The complainant did not see a gun, however he was frightened by the threat.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

SANDY HOOK: BODY OF MISSING BOATER HAS BEEN FOUND

It is with the heaviest of hearts we report that Richard O’Day’s body has been found in Sandy Hook Bay. Richard has been missing since May 1, 2022 when he took his 27’ Grady White Freedom out for a sail and never returned. His boat was found the next day docked with his wallet and cellphone. After several days of searching by both law enforcement officials and his family, no one was able to locate Richard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ocscanner.news

LACEY: ARREST FOR DWI

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 3:12 p.m. Officer Emmett responded to the Ocean County Library, 10 East Lacey Road, for a report of a possible intoxicated driver. Upon arrival, Officer Emmett located the vehicle in the parking lot of the Library and conducted a motor vehicle stop. Officer Emmett made contact with the driver, Margaret Elsenback (57) of 1673 Woodland Road, and observed symptoms of alcohol impairment. At the conclusion of the investigation, Margaret was arrested for DWI. She was transported to police headquarters for processing. Margaret was later issued summonses for DWI and Reckless Driving and released in accordance with John’s Law.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LAKEWOOD: COPPER STOLEN FROM A/C UNITS

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at approximately 10pm Officers Daniel Merrill and Daniel Hourigan were dispatched to the area of Oberlin Avenue. Upon arrival the Officers spoke with the caller, and he explained that when he attempted to turn on his air conditioning units, they were not working. It was later discovered that the copper piping missing from the six units.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MULTIPLE INCIDENTS OF CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN LACEY

On Monday, May 23, 2022, at 4:31 p.m., Officer Copes responded to Gille Park for a report of criminal mischief. It was found that an unknown suspect spray painted on a piece of equipment. An estimated value of damage was $50.00. On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at 7:16 p.m., Officer...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: STATE POLICE NEED YOUR HELP IN IDENTIFYING THESE TRESPASSERS

State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance Identifying Trespassers at State Facility. The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying trespassers at the Arthur Brisbane Child Treatment Facility located in Wall Township, Monmouth County. Over the last several months, detectives from the Troop “C” Criminal Investigation...
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Robb Elementary School
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: BARNEGAT MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO MANSLAUGHTER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on May 27, 2022, Curtis Geathers, 37, of Barnegat, pled guilty before the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to Manslaughter in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-4b(1), in connection with the death of a female victim that occurred in Point Pleasant Borough on January 10, 2019. At the time of his sentencing on July 22, 2022, the State will be recommending a sentence of four years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2. Geathers also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Distribute in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5a(1) and N.J.S.A. 2C:35-5b(5), for which the State will be recommending a sentence of five years NJSP. The sentences are to run concurrently. This plea agreement was entered into in consultation with – and with the approval of – the victim’s family.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

BARNEGAT: HIGH SCHOOL WENT ON LOCK DOWN AFTER STABBING

A shelter-in-place was enacted in Barnegat High School Friday morning after student altercation in which a student was stabbed, Barnegat Township School District Superintendent Brian Latwis and the Barnegat Police Department said. The shelter-in-place has since been lifted, Latwis said. The altercation happened in a BHS bathroom Friday morning, Latwis...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY NATIVE, RAY LIOTTA, DIES SUDDENLY AT THE AGE OF 67

Ray Liotta was born in 1954 in Newark where he was an orphan for the first six months of his life. Ray was adopted by a couple from Union. Liotta’s first break into movies and television was Another World but that was short lived and Liotta was Hollywood bound. Liotta has film credits of Field of Dreams, Goodfellas and Copland,
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

LACEY: MEMORIAL DAY PARADE AND STREET CLOSURES

Township News – Lacey Township Police Department – Memorial Day Parade – Monday, May 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Day Parade – On Monday, May 30th, 2022, at approximately 9:45 a.m. traffic will be blocked on Lacey Road from just west of the Forked River Elementary School (Caldwell Avenue) to three blocks west of the Lacey Township Municipal Building (Newark Avenue) for our Memorial Day Parade (10:00 a.m. start). Additionally, at the conclusion of the parade, Lacey Road will be closed between Manchester Avenue and Newark Avenue until approximately 12:00 p.m for a Memorial Service at Bicentennial Park.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

NEW JERSEY: TIME SHARE TELEMARKETING SCHEME

Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs announced today that a lawsuit by the State has resulted in a New Jersey-based timeshare rental and resale services company and its owner being ordered to pay over $10 million – including $9.32 million in civil penalties – and being permanently barred from doing business in New Jersey.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy