Delaware State

Med school would boost ‘Eds and Meds’ economy

By Delaware Business Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier in the month, former University of Delaware president and current Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia chief executive Patrick Harker made some interesting observations about a subject we don’t hear much about – the lack of a medical school in Delaware. Harker’s speech came at a gathering...

