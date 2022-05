Some users of alcohol find solace in the feeling of being tipsy and drunk. However, for those around them, it may be difficult to tell when someone is an alcoholic or an avid social drinker. The nonclinical term for this scenario is a “gray area” drinker, and with Covid-19 still ongoing, a pandemic can be just what’s needed to tip someone into unhealthy drinking habits. Ronnie Hormel with Birmingham Maple Clinic talks about when to reach out for help, how to meter yourself, and how to take control of the slippery slope.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO