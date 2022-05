MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Mansfield Division of Police is investigating the death of a man who was found fatally shot Friday morning. Officers responded to the 300 block of Jennings Avenue around 7 a.m. where they found the body of 19-year-old Joseph Andrews Jr. Police said a gun was found near his body as well as other evidence that a shooting occurred.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO