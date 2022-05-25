ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutland County, VT

Featured Pets for May 25-31, 2022

By polly
Mountain Times
Mountain Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uov4b_0fpJobiL00

Koda—3-year-old. female. Mixed small breed. Chocolate. I am a total goofball, and love people! I think walks are the most fun, and I can play with toys all day long. I am looking for a family who can keep me busy and play with me but no small children for me, please.

Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 • Tues. – Sat. 11-5p.m.
*(By appointment only at this time.) Closed Sun. & Mon. • www.rchsvt.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49aquQ_0fpJobiL00

Springfield Humane Society to host yard sale

Summer is a very busy time, sadly this means adoptions tend to be a bit slow. We have a kennel filled with awesome dogs and puppies who long for a family to love. To help make this happen for the rest of May we are taking $50 off their adoption fees. Join us at the shelter on May 28-29 from 9-3 for our annual Memorial Day yard sale! Want to donate? Contact Anne at 802-376-2663.

Pets are available for adoption at

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT• (802) 885-3997 *Open by appointment only. spfldhumane.org

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnN3B_0fpJobiL00

My name’s Hana and I’m a 5-year-old spayed female. My previous home had to make some transitions that, unfortunately, I couldn’t be a part of, so I came to Lucy Mackenzie. I’m a gentle gal who loves affection. When I’m not enticing the wonderful caretakers here into cuddles, I relax and daydream about my forever home.

This pet is available for adoption at
Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society
4832 VT-44, Windsor, VT • (802) 484-5829
*(By appointment only at this time.) Tues. – Sat. 12-4 p.m. & Thurs. 12-7 p.m. • lucymac.org

The post Featured Pets for May 25-31, 2022 appeared first on The Mountain Times .

Comments / 0

ABOUT

The Mountain Times is a weekly community newspaper serving, which means that it covers local events in a way that’s different from a large metropolitan or regional daily. The aim is to inform readers about their friends and neighbors, about events, local government, schools, sports and local business. We cover Windsor County and Rutland County in Vermont.

 http://mountaintimes.info

