Featured Pets for May 25-31, 2022

Koda—3-year-old. female. Mixed small breed. Chocolate. I am a total goofball, and love people! I think walks are the most fun, and I can play with toys all day long. I am looking for a family who can keep me busy and play with me but no small children for me, please.

Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT • (802) 483-6700 • Tues. – Sat. 11-5p.m.

*(By appointment only at this time.) Closed Sun. & Mon. • www.rchsvt.org

Springfield Humane Society to host yard sale

Summer is a very busy time, sadly this means adoptions tend to be a bit slow. We have a kennel filled with awesome dogs and puppies who long for a family to love. To help make this happen for the rest of May we are taking $50 off their adoption fees. Join us at the shelter on May 28-29 from 9-3 for our annual Memorial Day yard sale! Want to donate? Contact Anne at 802-376-2663.

Pets are available for adoption at

Springfield Humane Society

401 Skitchewaug Trail, Springfield, VT• (802) 885-3997 *Open by appointment only. spfldhumane.org

My name’s Hana and I’m a 5-year-old spayed female. My previous home had to make some transitions that, unfortunately, I couldn’t be a part of, so I came to Lucy Mackenzie. I’m a gentle gal who loves affection. When I’m not enticing the wonderful caretakers here into cuddles, I relax and daydream about my forever home.

This pet is available for adoption at

Lucy Mackenzie Humane Society

4832 VT-44, Windsor, VT • (802) 484-5829

*(By appointment only at this time.) Tues. – Sat. 12-4 p.m. & Thurs. 12-7 p.m. • lucymac.org

