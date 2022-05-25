Death toll rises in Texas elementary school mass shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — One of the longest-operating North Carolina charter schools will relinquish its charter, after finding financial irregularities. The state Charter School Advisory Board approved The Learning Center’s request to end its operations, which the State Board of Education must approve next month. The board approved the request after a brief closed session and did not discuss the matter in open session before voting without opposition to close the school.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO