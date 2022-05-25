Death toll rises in Texas elementary school mass shooting

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. 2 rescued after minivan crashed into Florida alligator-infested retention pond. According to Florida authorities, a driver lost control of their minivan and drove into a...
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks at NRA meetings in Texas. North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks at NRA annual meetings in Texas....
JUNEAU, Alaska — A special prosecutor said Friday that he has filed charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree against former Alaska Attorney General Clyde “Ed” Sniffen. Gregg Olson said the charges were filed Friday but he did not yet have a stamped...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, a day after a high-profile meeting with the visiting prime minister of New Zealand. Newsom has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative, his office said in...
Benson, N.C. — A Friday afternoon crash has closed Interstate 40 near North Carolina Highway 210. Initially, one one lane of I-40 East was getting by, but the interstate is now closed in both directions. The crash happened just after 2 p.m. Friday, according to the North Carolina State...
PHOENIX — Democrat Aaron Lieberman ended his campaign for Arizona governor Friday, saying there's no viable path to victory. Lieberman, a former state lawmaker from Paradise Valley, struggled to gain traction against the Democratic front-runner, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who has built a national profile as a staunch defender of Arizona's election.
Raleigh, N.C. — One of the longest-operating North Carolina charter schools will relinquish its charter, after finding financial irregularities. The state Charter School Advisory Board approved The Learning Center’s request to end its operations, which the State Board of Education must approve next month. The board approved the request after a brief closed session and did not discuss the matter in open session before voting without opposition to close the school.
DETROIT — Business owner Perry Johnson filed a lawsuit Friday to try to get on Michigan's August primary ballot, the first of many likely legal challenges after five Republican candidates for governor were barred because of too few valid petition signatures. Johnson asked the state Court of Appeals to...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A judge ruled Thursday that South Dakota is violating federal laws by failing to make it easier to vote. U.S. District Judge Lawrence Piersol of South Dakota sided with two American Indian tribes, the Rosebud Sioux and the Oglala Sioux. The tribes argued in a 2020 complaint that the South Dakota secretary of state's office was not adhering to the National Voter Registration Act.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Jo Rae Perkins has won Oregon’s Republican U.S. Senate primary. Perkins, a frequent candidate for public office, has been criticized for her belief in QAnon, a wide-ranging and baseless conspiracy theory that depicts former President Donald Trump as a hero fighting a secret battle against a sect of devil-worshipping pedophiles who dominate Hollywood, big business, the media and government.
