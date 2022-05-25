Two lawyers nominated for Ketchikan judgeship

Two lawyers have been recommended by the Alaska Judicial Council to serve as a judge for the Ketchikan Superior Court. Amanda M. Schultz of Ketchikan and Katherine H. Lybrand of Juneau were interviewed for the position while the Judicial Council met in Ketchikan earlier this month.

Schulz is a magistrate judge in Ketchikan. She has lived in Alaska for over 20 years and is a graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law.

Lybrand graduated from the University of Maine School of Law in 2013 and has lived in Alaska for more than 18 years.

The Alaska Judicial Council named the two nominees to the Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who has 45 days to appoint one candidate from the list of two.