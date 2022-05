Gastonia, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia police are searching for a man they say shot and killed a person Friday night. Officers responded to a shooting around 11:52 p.m. in the area of Ranken Avenue and North King Street. They say first responders found Garreth Tomar Rondaz Bickhaman with a gunshot wound in a parked car. He was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.

GASTONIA, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO