Beverly Hills, CA

Brie Bella and twin sister Nikki Bella hit the red carpet in dazzling sequin gowns as they lead stars at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards gala in Beverly Hills

 4 days ago

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella put on glamorous displays at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards gala at Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night.

The Bella Twins, 38, hit the red carpet with the likes of actresses Holly Robinson Peete and Mimi Rogers.

Brie dazzled in a floor-length sequin gown with a sexy halter neckline and curve-clinging design.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yryuw_0fpJj1KB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jLxeH_0fpJj1KB00

Her dress had pink and champagne toned sequins running throughout it to create an eye-catching pattern.

Brie's raven hair was styled in a chic low bun with her bangs left out and slightly bumped under to frame her face.

As for makeup, the WWE star sported a sultry eyeshadow look paired with a pale pink lipstick and peach blusher.

Nikki looked red hot in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown covered in scarlet sequins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jto1G_0fpJj1KB00
Dazzling: Brie dazzled in a floor-length sequin gown with a sexy halter neckline and curve-clinging design, while Nikki looked red hot in a stunning off-the-shoulder gown covered in scarlet sequins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17H6Nb_0fpJj1KB00
Full glam: Brie's ravel hair was styled in a chic low bun with her bangs left out and slightly bumped under to frame her face. As for makeup, the WWE star sported a sultry eyeshadow look paired with a pale pink lipstick and peach blusher
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8zFz_0fpJj1KB00
Sleek: Nikki's sleek shoulder-length hair was parted down the middle and meticulously straightened. She amped up her natural beauty with a bold red lip and a Marilyn Monroe inspired cateye flick

The gown cinched at the waist and hugged tightly against the star's hips as to highlight her enviable hourglass frame.

Her sleek shoulder-length hair was parted down the middle and meticulously straightened.

She amped up her natural beauty with a bold red lip and a Marilyn Monroe inspired cateye flick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQgzH_0fpJj1KB00
Radiant: Mimi Rogers looked radiant in a fitted black midi dress boasting a bright yellow rose pattern throughout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CFbwV_0fpJj1KB00
Silver siren: Tia Carrere turned heads in a gorgeous silver one-shoulder gown with a modest train
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19StbK_0fpJj1KB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c797f_0fpJj1KB00
Glamorous: Melanie Lynskey wowed in a black glitter gown, which she accessorized with a silver handbag, a diamond choker and matching pair of stud earrings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37VZQu_0fpJj1KB00
Wow: The Yellowjackets star, 45, also sported a bright red lipstick, pink nail polish and her hair slicked back

Mimi Rogers looked radiant in a fitted black midi dress boasting a bright yellow rose pattern throughout.

The ex-wife of Tom Cruise, 66, slipped her feet into a pair of black open-toe heels and toted her essentials in a black clutch.

Tia Carrere turned heads in a gorgeous silver one-shoulder gown with a modest train.

The Relic Hunter star, 55, rocked shimmery silver eyeshadow on her eyelids and doused her lips in nude lip gloss.

Holly Robinson Peete walked the red carpet in a pink jeweled mesh gown with a pale pink strapless slip beneath it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32WKwJ_0fpJj1KB00
Cool girl Rachel Lindsay cut an elegant figure in a figure-hugging white gown with black open-toed heels, a chunky necklace and silver studded clutch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5YeD_0fpJj1KB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14OQHS_0fpJj1KB00
Sophisticated: Christina Perri looked incredible in a light grey suit, pale blue tank top and black loafers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Sdq9_0fpJj1KB00
Mesh moment: Holly Robinson Peete walked the red carpet in a pink jeweled mesh gown with a pale pink strapless slip beneath it
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26bE7f_0fpJj1KB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=452W7G_0fpJj1KB00

The 57-year-old 21 Jump Street actress styled her dress with a pair of understated nude heels, as well as several articles of silver jewelry.

Bethany Joy Lenz showed off her toned legs in a vibrant blue peplum dress and a pair of silver stilettos.

Our Lady J cut an edgy figure in a sheer black gown styled with black tights and a pair of bright red heels.

Award winners Suzie Liu, Eden Bekele, Shanta Covington and Mariah Smith also posed on the event's step-and-repeat with their trophies.

Put on by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the annual Gracie Awards gala recognizes 'some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCAUQ_0fpJj1KB00
Recognized: Put on by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, the annual Gracie Awards gala recognizes 'some of the most talented women in television, radio and digital media; Shanta Covington pictured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8kpq_0fpJj1KB00
Statement makers: Bethany Joy Lenz showed off her toned legs in a vibrant blue peplum dress, while Our Lady J cut an edgy figure in a sheer black gown styled with black tights and a pair of bright red heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SQx4f_0fpJj1KB00

'The ceremony will also recognize entertainment and news programming that highlighted female-driven stories and culturally relevant topics.'

Some of those being recognized include: Kelly Clarkson Elle Fanning, Tamron Hall and news programs like 48 Hours and 60 Minutes.

The Gracie Awards gala returned as an in-person event on Tuesday, May 24, after being forced to go virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

'Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women. We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry, and everything in between,' said Alliance for Women in Media Foundation president Becky Brooks in a statement.

She continued: 'This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4vr7_0fpJj1KB00
In-person: The Gracie Awards gala returned as an in-person event on Tuesday, May 24, after being forced to go virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic; Mariah Smith pictured

