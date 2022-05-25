ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Sports world reacts to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
In Dallas, Steve Kerr and Jason Kidd did not want to talk about basketball. LeBron James made no effort to hide his anger. Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics, a young father, called the news “devastating.”

The sports world reacted swiftly Tuesday to the news of an 18-year-old gunman opening fire at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and killing at least 18 children.

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since a gunman killed 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

“I’m fed up. I’ve had enough. We’re going to play the game tonight. But I want every person here, every person listening to this, to think about your own child or grandchild, mother or father, sister, brother. How would you feel if this happened to you today?” — Steve Kerr, coach of the Golden State Warriors, who urged Congress to mandate background checks for gun purchases before his team faced the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals.

“My thoughts and prayers goes out to the families of love ones loss & injured at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX! Like when is enough enough man!!! These are kids and we keep putting them in harms way at school. Like seriously “AT SCHOOL” where it’s suppose to be the safest!” — LeBron James, in a tweet.

“The news of what’s happening, not just here in Texas but throughout our country, is sad.” — Mavericks coach Jason Kidd.

“Uvalde, There are no right words. Our hearts are with you and all of our neighbors impacted by today’s horrific shooting.” — statement from the San Antonio Spurs, via Twitter.

“To the victims, their families and the entire Uvalde community, you are held close to our hearts today and in the weeks to come.” — statement from the Houston Texans, via Twitter.

“The unthinkable and unimaginable. As I look at my daughter my heart is hurting for all the lives lost and their loved ones. A parents worst nightmare. Enough is enough. No more gun violence, no more terrorism. This is sickening.” — Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart.

“When is enough going to be enough? Senseless killings , kids dying at the hands of a gun. Seeing so many kids get their hands on guns is painful! Schools aren’t safe. Grocery stores aren’t safe. Kids killing kids. Protecting gun laws can’t be more important than saving lives.” — Sports agent Rich Paul, who represents, among others, LeBron James.

“Breaks my heart hearing this news, no parent should ever have to lose there child. Praying for the families of those kids and the teacher ... this is devastating.” — Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum.

“Devastated doesn’t even begin to describe it. Horrifying horrifying news out of Texas.” — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt.

“Tonight we play for Uvalde, Texas.” — the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, in a statement.

“Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas.” — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“When will we care about the protection of our children above everything else? Children shouldn’t be gunned down in school. It’s absolutely unacceptable that this is continuing to happen. These children represent our country’s future, our hopes, our dreams.” — New York Yankees pitcher Zack Britton.

“We mourn with their families and friends and the entire community after this unspeakable tragedy.” — Dallas Mavericks public address announcer Sean Heath, before the Warriors-Mavericks game.

“Change must come.” — Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

