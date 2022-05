WEST DES MOINES, IOWA (Hy-Vee Media Release) -Hy-Vee, headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, today donated $100,000 to the victims’ families and others who were impacted by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School inUvalde, Texas, and is encouraging additional donations be made by those who want to show their support to the Uvalde community. The funds were donated to the Spirit of Giving Fund, which is a 501 (c)3 organizationestablished by Texas retailer H-E-B that provides financial support to help meet the immediate and ongoing needs of individuals and communities impacted by natural disasters and other tragedies.

