Shootings at the Citadel Mall on the rise

By Lauren Scharf
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Police lights and tape have become a more common sight at the Citadel Mall . Reports of shots fired at the Colorado Springs mall seem to be happening more and more, with the most recent shooting taking place over the weekend, sending two people to the hospital.

One of the victims of that shooting was a 12-year-old girl, who was an innocent bystander. Most of the recent victims of shootings at the mall are young.

Within the last year, according to data shared by the Colorado Springs Police Department, the Citadel Mall has had about 200 calls for service on incidents such as shots fired, assault, robbery, harassment, disturbances and weapons violations.

FOX21 spoke with a store owner at the mall who said their employees are terrified to walk to their cars after they close up for the night. They also think there need to be more security guards at the mall who’ve had better training.

Statement from Citadel Mall:

“Unfortunately, Citadel Mall has experienced some alarming, but unrelated, incidents recently, and our hearts go out to each and every victim impacted in these events. We do not take these incidents lightly––the safety and security of our merchants, employees, and patrons remains our number one priority. Our security team is fully staffed, and we are continuing to identify additional measures to bolster their efforts in ensuring Citadel Mall is an enjoyable and safe shopping environment for our community.”

Representative from Mason Asset Management & Namdar Realty Group
Data from stories FOX21 News have reported on in 2021, and 2022.

The suspect in the May 22 shooting is still on the run, according to CSPD. This shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

Comments / 16

Co user3
3d ago

During the 32 years I have lived here, the Citadel mall has gone ghetto. It once was a nice place to shop and every space was occupied with shops.

Gladys Kravitz
3d ago

I see stores being ripped off all the time... parents see what their kids do and don't stop them. shut that cesspool down.

Andrew B
3d ago

Shootings are on the rise because violence is on the rise thanks to the liberals agenda to divide our country in unprecedented ways. Through race, sexual orientation/identification and this non-stop assault against Trump and his so called "insurrectionists."

