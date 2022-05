Elk Grove Planning Commission Approves Major Housing Proposal. Elk Grove is one of the fastest-growing suburbs in Sacramento County as it experienced over 155% population growth between 2010-2020. Most of this growth comes from people wanting to move into the area, which aligns with the statistics that show California as one of the fastest-growing states in the country. To keep up with the demand for local accommodation, the Elk Grove Planning Commission has been hard at work improving the housing rates in the city.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO