Former President Barack Obama in Pittsburgh reportedly to film documentary

By Ryan Houston, WPXI-TV
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Neighbors in Upper Lawrenceville were concerned after watching Pittsburgh police and all-black Chevy Suburbans pull into the old Mcleary School Building on Holmes Street.

“What’s going on in my neighborhood?” asked Leslie Mcallister.

“I didn’t know what was happening. I thought maybe they were fixing the street. Then I saw all the motorcycles coming up and all those big vans coming in. I didn’t know what to think,” said Ray Halyak.

Sources tipped off Channel 11 that former President Obama was in town. After driving to the wrong address, we talked to construction crews who pointed us to the motorcade, and after 45 minutes of waiting across the street former President Barack Obama walked out of the building, shook hands with a film crew, and waved at our cameras.

“When I heard you scream President Obama, I came running out. Like, are you kidding me? He’s right here. My most favorite president in the whole world is right here, and we missed it,” said Leslie Mcallister.

“I don’t know. Why would he come here to Lawrenceville to the old Mcleary School? We’re going to have to find that out,” said Joy Halyak.

After President Obama left, dozens of crew members carrying lights, microphones and cameras walked out of the building. I tried to speak with the crew. They declined and said they signed multiple non-disclosure agreements.

However, sources confirmed to Target 11 that former President Obama was filming for a documentary in town.

People in Lawrenceville say they were glad to see the former president, and they’re so happy he got to see a little bit of what Lawrenceville has to offer.

Major changes possible for Parkway East, including safety upgrades and improving traffic flow

