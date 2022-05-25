ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Gamecocks one and done in Hoover, clinch first losing season since 1996

By Michael Lananna
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GiGYT_0fpJesGC00

The final play was the perfect exemplification of South Carolina’s season. Bizarre. Unlucky. Close, but not close enough.

Faced with elimination on the first day of the SEC baseball tournament, the Gamecocks battled against Florida for 10 innings Tuesday, showing come-from-behind grit to tie the score in the ninth — but that would only worsen the heartbreak. An inning later, the Gators walked off on a razor-close play at the plate. Florida’s Colby Halter hit a fly ball to center field, and USC outfielder Evan Stone unleashed a rocket to home plate.

The throw beat the runner rounding third. But catcher Talmadge LeCroy couldn’t hold onto the ball, the umpire signaled safe, and the Gators sprinted out of their dugout in a moment of pure exuberance. The No. 7 seed Gators beat the No. 10 seed Gamecocks 2-1, ending USC’s season.

“At the end, it was a bang-bang play,” head coach Mark Kingston said, holding back emotions throughout the postgame press conference. “The ball clearly beat the runner, but we just dropped the ball. And sometimes that happens.

“That’s a great summary of life: Sometimes you just drop the ball.”

Nothing came easily Tuesday in Hoover, with thunderstorms stalling Game 1 and pushing USC’s game back nearly six hours. Coming into the tournament with a .500 record and an RPI hovering around 70, the Gamecocks needed to win the SEC tournament title outright to earn an NCAA regional berth. Instead, the Gamecocks clinched their first losing season (27-28, 13-17 SEC) since 1996 — the year before current athletic director Ray Tanner took over as head coach.

USC right-hander Will Sanders delivered an exceptional outing on the mound for the Gamecocks, allowing just one run — unearned — through seven innings, striking out 10, walking three and allowing four hits.

But Florida right-hander Brandon Sproat was even more dominant. Touching as high as 98 miles per hour on the stadium radar gun, Sproat didn’t allow a Gamecocks hit until Josiah Sightler singled with one out in the top of the seventh. At one point, Sproat retired 13 straight USC hitters, and he kept the Gamecocks off balance all night by mixing in a power breaking ball. The Gamecocks could only muster one run — on an RBI groundout by Andrew Eyster — on four hits.

Still, the Gamecocks had every opportunity to win after tying the game in the ninth, and they were bit by an unlucky bounce on a ground ball by Florida’s Ty Evans in the 10th. On what would’ve been a routine grounder to third base, the ball deflected off of the bag and bounced over third baseman Jalen Vasquez’ head for a double. Evans would later come around to score the winning run on the sacrifice fly.

“One ground ball that takes a weird bounce off a bag — it kind of was the epitome of our season,” Sanders said. “Just looking for ways for us to take advantage and come up short is really heartbreaking because we’ve been through so much adversity and so much struggle and injuries with everybody out. We just tried to find ways to win games. And it’s hard.”

The loss capped a frustrating season for the Gamecocks, one that was defined by injuries and inconsistency. Injuries on the pitching staff were especially crippling. Weekend starters Julian Bosnic and James Hicks were both lost for the year early in the season due to elbow injuries, and the Gamecocks also lost a significant bullpen piece in right-hander Wesley Sweatt, among other arms.

But USC had its fair share of offensive struggles throughout the season, too, ranking last in the SEC in team batting average (.266), slugging percentage (.413) and second-to-last in runs scored (313). Part of those struggles were due to a young lineup that at times started four freshmen.

South Carolina had its moments of prowess — early-season series wins over Vanderbilt and Texas are clear standouts — but USC also dropped midweek games to the likes of The Citadel, Presbyterian and USC Upstate.

The Gamecocks have now missed NCAA regional play twice in head coach Mark Kingston’s five years of the helm, not including a 2020 season that was shortened due to COVID-19. The Gamecocks made a super regional in Kingston’s first year in 2018, then went 28-28 and missed the playoffs in Year 2.

Last season, the Gamecocks hosted an NCAA regional as a No. 2 seed but were unable to advance to the regional finals. Under Kingston, the Gamecocks are 1-5 in the SEC tournament.

Emotions were raw in the South Carolina dugout and locker room after the game, with Kingston expressing how proud he was of the way his players fought through their injury woes and adversity. Eyster, the fifth-year senior, especially struggled to hold back tears as he described how much this USC team meant to him.

“I kind of feel like we were just kind of a bunch of average Joe’s, honestly,” Eyster said. “The best way I can describe it is, it’s a bunch of grinders, a bunch of guys that just want to play baseball and really come together.

“We clearly never gave up and kept fighting until the end. It wasn’t the outcome we had hoped for, but that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m gonna miss this group of guys.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Post and Courier

Sapakoff: Dawn Staley talks Dabo Swinney, and Dabo's thoughts on Dawn

“Oh, I’d love to meet her,” Dabo Swinney said when asked about Dawn Staley. “She’s amazing.”. They have mutual friends. “A former teammate at Virginia used to work at Clemson,” Staley said. “She gave me a basketball autographed by Dabo that’s in my office. Everybody kind of gives me a hard time about it. But if you win, you win.”
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
Hoover, AL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Hoover, AL
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
Hoover, AL
College Sports
tdalabamamag.com

Kentucky de-commits from former Alabama WR Javon Baker

An interesting development has happened between the University of Kentucky and former Alabama receiver Javon Baker. Baker, a native Georgian, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 14. He came to the Crimson Tide as a four-star in the 2020 signing class from McEachern High School. Baker caught two passes for 15 yards as a freshman. He totaled seven receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 206-pounder has a College Football Playoff National Championship ring and two Southeastern Conference title rings, but Baker wanted more playing time. He thought Kentucky would be the program for him so he committed to the Wildcats out of the portal. Since then, it appears Baker and the Wildcats are not on the same page.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Kingston
Columbia Star

Eagles & Bearcats sign to play at next level

Ten Lexington Two high school athletes declared their intent to play their sports at the college level. Airport’s athletes included Yulissa Benitez, soccer, University of South Carolina- Salkehatchie; Isaiah Dudley, basketball, East Georgia State College; Billy Elswick, baseball, University of South Carolina Sumter; Jeremiah Harris, basketball, Coker College; Bre’Ashia Lester, basketball and track, Benedict College; Naizja Redding, track, Coker College; Taahir Sabree, football, Marietta College (Ohio), and Jada Twymon-Pelzer, cheer, Coastal Carolina University.
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamecocks#One And Done#Sec#Usc#Rpi
golaurens.com

Gary signs to play football at Newberry College

Waiting for that right spot to open up - just 8 days before graduation, a reporter reminded him - Jykorie Gary made the commitment Thursday at attend and play football for Newberry College, 20 miles down the road from Clinton. A quiet leader for the Red Devils, according to Football...
NEWBERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
2K+
Followers
421
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy