LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Airport is adding a flight to and from Houston beginning in September. Rachel Barth, Director of Communications for the Lincoln Airport, said the Airport Authority approved the contract with United Airlines Thursday morning. The Lincoln Airport will offer one flight a day to the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. It will be the first flight out of LNK and last flight in.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO