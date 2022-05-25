Zozobra organizers search for new voice of Old Man Gloom

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The organizers of Zozobra are looking for the new voice of Old Man Gloom. Zozobra has only had five voices in its nearly 100-year history. Michael Ellis was the voice of Zozobra for 10 years but he is no longer in the role for medical reasons. They are now searching for the next person to be the voice for the next decade.

Auditions will take place on July 9 in Santa Fe. You can also audition to sing the national anthem at the event. They are also looking for people to lip-sync and dance to 90s songs for entertainment before Old Man Gloom goes up in flames. It’s part of their decades project, counting down to their 100th anniversary. More information can be found online .

