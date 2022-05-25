ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibson County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-24 22:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Lawrence, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton. White River at Petersburg. .Rainfall amounts of two to over three inches across southern parts of central Indiana over the last couple of days will produce minor flooding on parts of the lower White River. The river will crest over the weekend but minor flooding will persist into next week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Significant agricultural lands begins to flood. High water affects some local roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bartholomew, Jennings by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-26 18:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-26 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bartholomew; Jennings The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Bartholomew County in central Indiana Northwestern Jennings County in southeastern Indiana * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 630 PM EDT, a confirmed funnel cloud perhaps briefly touching down as a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Seymour, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Expect damage to mobile homes, roofs, and vehicles. * The tornado will be near Azalia around 635 PM EDT. Elizabethtown around 640 PM EDT. Columbus and Grammer around 645 PM EDT. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

