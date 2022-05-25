Flood Warning issued for Gibson, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 12:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-30 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Jackson; Lawrence; Washington The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana East Fork White River at Seymour. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana White River at Hazleton. White River at Petersburg. .Rainfall amounts of two to over three inches across southern parts of central Indiana over the last couple of days will produce minor flooding on parts of the lower White River. The river will crest over the weekend but minor flooding will persist into next week. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...East Fork White River at Seymour. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Significant agricultural lands begins to flood. High water affects some local roads. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

