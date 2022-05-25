ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kittson County, MN

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-27 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 02:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lake Of The Woods, North Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 10:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes. Target Area: Lake Of The Woods; North Beltrami A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central Beltrami and southeastern Lake of the Woods Counties through 1145 AM CDT At 1122 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Oaks Corner, or 49 miles southeast of Roseau, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Carp around 1135 AM CDT. Clementson around 1145 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Lake of the Woods by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beltrami; Lake of the Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BELTRAMI AND SOUTH CENTRAL LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTIES At 1054 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oaks Corner, or 44 miles southeast of Roseau, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oaks Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Beltrami by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beltrami A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BELTRAMI AND SOUTH CENTRAL LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTIES At 1054 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oaks Corner, or 44 miles southeast of Roseau, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oaks Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN

