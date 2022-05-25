Flood Warning issued for Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 10:54:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Beltrami; Lake of the Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL BELTRAMI AND SOUTH CENTRAL LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTIES At 1054 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oaks Corner, or 44 miles southeast of Roseau, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oaks Corner. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

