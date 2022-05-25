Rob Kardashian: The Real Reason Why He Skipped Kourtney & Travis Barker’s Wedding

After Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrated their love over the weekend with a gorgeous Italian ceremony in Portofino, many fans were wondering one thing: where was Rob Kardashian?

“Rob really did have every intention of going to Kourtney’s wedding to possibly walk Kourtney down the aisle, in the place of their dad,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “The stress of the Blac Chyna trial was way too much for him to handle, though. Ultimately, he told his family that he wanted to relax and decompress this weekend and spend it with the most important person in his life, [his daughter] Dream.”

Rob Kardashian felt awful that his family had to get involved in the aftermath of his and Blac Chyna’s breakup, according to an insider (Photo: Broadimage/Shutterstock)

The source went on to share how although his sister was “upset” he didn’t end up attending the glamourous event, she and everyone else in the family “did understand.”

“Rob likes to remain a private person and knew that this was going to be a huge production and, with the way that the venue was set up, there would be no way for him to go and not be seen,” the insider continued. “Also, he did not want to run into the same issue that he had at Kim [Kardashian]‘s wedding, where he dipped out early. That caused drama and he did not want Kourtney to have any drama at her wedding – at least not caused by him.

They added, “His absence was noticed though and several guests asked where he was and how he was doing. He was missed. Rob and Kourtney are so close and will remain close. He approves of her new husband and his new brother-in-law. He is just glad that she has found someone that deserves her, as Rob thinks the world of her.”

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker (Mediapunch/Shutterstock).

Kourt may have been a little upset her brother couldn’t attend, but she still had the time of her life with now-hubby Travis. The couple continued to soak up the Italian sun following the ceremony by spending the morning on a yacht, in photos you can see here. Kourtney rocked a white corset top and matching lacy shorts, while Travis donned a black velvet Dolce & Gabbana ensemble. He gave Kourtney his hand to help her on the boat as they embarked on another Italian excursion. Kourtney’s son, Reign Disick, and Travis’s son, Landon Barker, were also aboard the boat for the post-wedding outing.