SPRINGVILLE, Utah (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting her stepfather and then refusing to cooperate with police. According to KSTU-TV, on Wednesday, May 25, Springville Police responded to a call about an elderly man who needed help with his feeding tube. The man’s stepdaughter and the suspect, Krista Mortensen, allegedly ran to a neighbor’s house and asked her to call 911 because Mortensen said she lost her phone. When asked what was wrong, Mortensen allegedly responded, "Mike is dying."

SPRINGVILLE, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO