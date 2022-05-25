ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh, state leaders react to Texas mass school shooting that killed 18 students, 3 adults

By WPXI.com News Staff
 4 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Although we are 1,500 miles from Uvalde, Texas, here at home, many of us, including our local leaders and the Pittsburgh dioceses, are reeling from the shooting that has claimed the lives of at least 19 children and 2 adults.

Bishop David Zubik from the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh said that to process tragedy, “We have to really connect with each other, members of our family, and draw them close to ourselves even if that means making a phone call, because these are the days we have to cherish the people that are close to us.”

State police looking for truck drivers accused of stealing gallons of diesel fuel in Indiana County

