ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Merced police searching for shooting suspect

By Kellie Helton
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AHE4_0fpJY5fm00

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man during an argument at an apartment complex last week in Merced.

Around 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, officers from the Merced Police Department were called out to an apartment complex on Main Street for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The man was rushed to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the victim had been fighting with 25-year-old Christopher Henderson of Oakdale leading up to the shooting.

At some point during the fight, officials say Henderson pulled out a gun and shot the victim.

Detectives say they are still working to track Henderson down and an attempted murder warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Christian Lupian at (209)385-7844

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 1

Related
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Alleged homicide suspect arrested in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly fatally shooting someone Friday, according to the Atwater Police Department. On Friday, around 1:45 p.m. police dispatch received several calls about a shooting at the 800 block of Cedar Avenue. When officers arrived they said initially they found a...
ATWATER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Merced, CA
City
Oakdale, CA
Merced, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

1 dead, 4 shot at house party in Merced County

MERECED COUNTY, Calif. - One person is dead and four people - including two kids - were shot during a house party in Merced County overnight. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the Beachwood area early Sunday and determined two adults and two juveniles had been shot.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Person of interest in Fresno stabbing at large

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say they are searching for a person of interest in a stabbing that occurred in Southeast Fresno. Police say they responded to an incident in Southeast Fresno around 8:20 p.m. in the area of Chesnut and Braly avenues. When they arrived on the...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Ksee Kgpe#Nexstar Media Inc
yourcentralvalley.com

Police investigating the death of Clovis teacher

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department is still investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of 43-year-old Monte Prieto, a popular teacher at Clovis West High School. Police were called to a home in the 2300 block of Nees Avenue after reports of a deceased body were reported.
CLOVIS, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

POLICE: Man allegedly stabbed his mother multiple times

KINGSBURG, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after allegedly stabbing his mother multiple times, according to the Kingsburg Police Department. On Thursday around 12:08 p.m. officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon on the 1300 block of Rayser Street. When officers arrived they...
KINGSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Man uses pepper spray to rob Madera gas station, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a gas station and using pepper spray on store employees, according to officials from the Madera Police Department On Tuesday, officers responded to a robbery at a gas station on Gateway Drive and Olive Avenue. Officers say that a man, later identified […]
YourCentralValley.com

Police identify person found dead in Clovis, Clovis Unified officials release statement

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials have identified the person found dead in Clovis Thursday. Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials say Monte Prieto, 43 of Clovis, was found dead Thursday. Officials from the Clovis Unified School District have released a statement on Prieto’s death. “Late yesterday, we learned that Mr. Monte Prieto, a popular and respected […]
CLOVIS, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy