Full Abe Stage lineup announced for Saturday in the Park

By Gage Teunissen
 4 days ago

A previous version of this story reported that the date for Saturday in the Park was June 2 when it was supposed to say July 2. This has been fixed.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The full Abe Stage lineup has been announced for this year’s Saturday in the Park.

Along with the previously announced Fetty Wap and Black Pistol Fire , seven more acts have joined the Abe Stage lineup.

According to a Facebook posted by The Abe at Saturday in the Park , artists joining the lineup include Ghetto Socks + Jeff Specs + Chaix, The Impulsive , The $ound In$urgent , RenØ , Johnny Marz , Fall of Kings , and C-Note / MIL Music .

Volunteers crucial to Saturday in the Park success

So far, organizers announced a few acts on the Main Stage . Those performers include The Avett Brothers and Buddy Guy along with Elle King , Daisy the Great , and Doc Robinson.

For the latest on this year’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City’s Saturday in the Park festival, visit the website , follow the Saturday in the Park Twitter @ SITPFest , like them on Facebook , or call the festival office at (712) 277-2575. Check out the website for information on festival sponsorship packages and volunteer opportunities.

Saturday in the Park is a free, all-ages music event hosted in Sioux City at Grandview Park. The Abe Stage will be located near the same place as it was last year.

Saturday in the Park will be held July 2 at Grandview Park and begin at noon.

