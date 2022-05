RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 19 in Russell County. It happened Wednesday afternoon just north of Route 782. According to the Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2022 CF Moto motorcycle was traveling north when they ran off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail. Brittany Cooper, 29, of Cedar Bluff, Virginia died at the scene. Police say she was wearing a helmet.

RUSSELL COUNTY, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO