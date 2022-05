Remember the fruit of a poisoned tree. That poisoned tree was the late Adam Hill, the most corrupt locally elected official we’ve seen in decades. While San Luis Obispo County District 3 voters were responsible for electing Hill to three terms of office, do they now regret their decision? After the FBI discovered that he’d accepted over $30,000 in bribes from marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring, one would think so but it remains to be seen.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO