ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, GA

Andrew Clyde wins primary for US House 9th District. It wasn't close.

By Conner Evans
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ifir_0fpJGLdr00
Andrew Clyde

After just one term in Congress, incumbent U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, easily beat back three challengers in the Republican primary to keep his seat representing the U.S. House 9th District. With more than half of precincts reporting, he led with 76.1% of the vote. The Jackson County resident was drawn out of the district following the 2020 census but still chose to run in the 9th.

Who is he: Clyde is a gun store owner and first won election in 2020.

How he reacted: “I’m humbled by the fact that the 9th District has given me their thumbs up,” Clyde said. He wasn’t expecting a runoff, but he said it was a different experience running for reelection rather than when he pursued office for the first time. “You never take an opponent lightly; you always take an opponent seriously,” Clyde said.

On the issues: Clyde wants to continue Trump-era border policies, establish energy independence to curb recent inflation and protect 2nd Amendment rights. While in office Clyde has downplayed the Jan. 6 insurrection, drawing nationwide attention when he referred to some video from the incident as resembling a “normal tourist visit.” He voted against a resolution to give Capitol police officers gold medals.

What’s next: Clyde will face Mike Ford, chair of the Hall County Democratic Party, in the Nov. 8 election.

Comments / 0

Related
Forsyth County News

McCormick, Evans head to runoff for U.S. District 6 GOP spot

Doctor and veteran Rich McCormick and Jake Evans, a lawyer, will face each other in a runoff election after becoming the top two contenders for the Republican U.S. District 6 spot. McCormick got 43.15 percent and Evans got 23.03 percent. There will be a runoff election on June 21, since...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
AOL Corp

Georgia investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election ramps up

ATLANTA — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is stepping up the pace of her investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, questioning a wide array of witnesses and preparing a rash of subpoenas to top Georgia state officials, state lawmakers and a prominent local journalist for testimony that will start next week.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jackson County, GA
Jackson County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Georgia measures to create 3 new cities fail in primary vote

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (AP) — Voters in an affluent suburban Atlanta county rejected ballot measures that would have turned three mostly white areas into their own cities. The three cities would have wrested key decision-making power from Cobb County, where the election of three Black women in 2020 gave Democrats control of the county commission for the first time in decades.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Local Election Results: Girtz soars to second term; congressional race goes to runoff

At 10 p.m., the results started pouring in for Clarke County precincts, followed by enthusiasm from a mostly Democratic leaning crowd in downtown Athens. With 96 percent of precincts reporting, incumbent Mayor Kelly Girtz sailed to a second term in office, fending off five challengers. The second-place finisher, Mara Zuniga, picked up just under 25% of votes cast. By 11 p.m., the Girtz campaign had called the race with 59% of the vote at just over 90% of precincts reporting. Clarke County School District retiree Pearl Hall had approximately five percent, while Mykeisha Ross got just under five percent. Physician and property owner Fred Moorman got three percent, narrowly edging out Bennie Coleman III, who withdrew from the race in recent weeks.
ATHENS, GA
PLANetizen

Voters Reject Atlanta-Area Cityhood Proposals

“Voters defeated ballot referendums for three unincorporated areas that were hoping to turn into the newest cities of Cobb County, just west of Atlanta,” reports Brentin Mock in Bloomberg CityLab. The communities of East Cobb, Los Mountain, and Vinings started agitating for cityhood after Cobb County proposed zoning reforms...
ATLANTA, GA
nowhabersham.com

Habersham County May 24 primary election results

Here are the incomplete, unofficial results of the May 24 primary in Habersham County:. Board of Education E-SPLOST all precincts reporting. Shall a special one percent sales and use tax be imposed in Habersham County for a period of time not to exceed 20 calendar quarters to raise not more than $59,000,000 for educational purposes?
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2nd Amendment#Republican Primary#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Us House#Trump#Capitol
CBS 46

Midterm updates | Warnock wins Georgia Senate primary

ATLANTA — U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock won Georgia’s Democratic primary as he seeks to hold on to his Senate seat in the upcoming midterm elections. Warnock defeated beauty industry professional Tamara Johnson-Shealey. The junior senator and pastor is seeking a full, six-year term in the Senate after winning...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Several Georgia primary races head to June runoff

ATLANTA - Georgia voters will return to the polls next month to decide several races where none of the candidates garnered the 50% plus one needed to avoid a runoff. "The focus for all of these campaigns in the next week is going to be calling donors and making sure that you've got enough money to run through the finish line," said Brian Robinson, Republican strategist and president of Robinson Republic.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
accesswdun.com

Echols edges out Gibbs in race for state senate

Hall County District Three Commissioner Shelly Echols handily won the Republican nomination for Georgia State Senate District 49 on Tuesday. The one-term county commissioner defeated her old political opponent Scott Gibbs in the primary to succeed Butch Miller, who is running for Lt. Governor. She will now face Democrat Judy Cooley in November.
HALL COUNTY, GA
nowhabersham.com

Nearly a century of Georgia newspapers now freely available online

Georgia Public Library Service and the Digital Library of Georgia are pleased to announce the addition of over 53,000 pages of newspapers dating from 1877-1967 to the Georgia Historic Newspapers (GHN) portal. The portal is the largest provider of free online access to digitized licensed and public domain Georgia newspapers and currently includes titles dating from 1763-2021.
GEORGIA STATE
hometownheadlines.com

U.S, Attorney: Citing discrimination, owners of Cedartown apartments ordered to pay damages to three former tenants as well as a fine and other steps.

Media release: The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia has approved a consent decree resolving the department’s Fair Housing Act lawsuit alleging race discrimination in housing by the owners and manager of two rental properties in Cedartown. The defendants are Crimson Management LLC; Benefield Housing Partnership (doing business as Cedartown Commons); and Cedartown Housing Associates (doing business as Cedarwood Village).
CEDARTOWN, GA
The Georgia Sun

Democrats make ‘painful choice’ between McBath and Bourdeaux

Thomas Jonah has no complaints about Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeaux, who has represented Georgia’s 7th congressional district since she flipped it in 2020. But the Lawrenceville resident says he also admires Congresswoman Lucy McBath, who currently represents Georgia’s 6th district but jumped into the Gwinnett County-based district after Republicans redrew her territory to favor a GOP candidate.
Georgia Recorder

Rushed and skeptical voters give thumbs down to three proposed Cobb cities

Efforts to carve three new cities out of Cobb County failed Tuesday night after voters shot down ballot measures in the eastern, western and southern portions of the suburban Atlanta county. The proposed city of East Cobb failed by the largest margin with 5,900 in favor, good for 26.6% of the vote to 16,289 opposed, […] The post Rushed and skeptical voters give thumbs down to three proposed Cobb cities appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
COBB COUNTY, GA
The Times

The Times

Gainesville, GA
7K+
Followers
187
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy