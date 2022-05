Some Doctors Want to Rename Low-Grade Prostate Cancer, But Would A Name Change Hurt Patients?. Gary Ronay, M.D. of Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how some doctors are pushing for a name-change for one of the common types of cancer in men: low-grade prostate cancer, to reduce patient fear and stress of hearing the word “cancer.

CANCER ・ 5 DAYS AGO