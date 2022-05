BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – A record-four SIUE baseball players have earned All-Ohio Valley Conference honors, announced Tuesday by the OVC. Outfielder Brett Johnson (Joliet, Illinois), designated hitter Brady Bunten (Cedar Rapids, Iowa) and starting pitcher Kaid Karnes (Quapaw, Oklahoma) were each chosen to the All-OVC first team and first baseman Brennan Orf...