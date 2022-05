2020-21 (Auburn): Saw action in two games – the 2021 Citrus Bowl vs. Northwestern and the 2021 Birmingham Bowl vs. Houston … Retains four seasons of eligibility. High School: Rated as a four-star prospect by Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN … Included on the prestigious Rivals 250 and ESPN 300 lists … Ranked as the No. 13 and 18 safety in the nation by ESPN and 247Sports, respectively, and the No. 18 cornerback in the nation by Rivals … All-state performer … Coached by Rodney Guin … Also lettered in basketball and track.

