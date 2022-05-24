ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The ultimate girl in pearls! Collage of the Queen showing different stages of her life will appear in Jubilee issue of Country Life - while the cover will feature 1952 image of Her Majesty weeks after taking the throne

By Maria Chiorando For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The Queen has appeared as one of Country Life magazine's famous 'girls in pearls' for its Platinum Jubilee edition, in a collage created for its frontispiece, made up of images of the sovereign at different stages of her life.

Her Majesty will also appear on the cover, in a black and white image taken by Dorothy Wilding in 1952, just three weeks after she acceded to the throne.

Frontispieces have appeared in every edition of Country Life since the first issue in January 1897. It was originally a way of introducing young women into society and portraying members of the aristocracy, and came to be known as 'girls in pearls'.

But it has also been used to commemorate engagements, achievements, charitable endeavours and burgeoning careers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COHNM_0fpJ1f1b00
Her Majesty appears on the current issue of Country Life, which is published today, in a black and white 1952 portrait taken by Dorothy Wilding
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I5Nr5_0fpJ1f1b00
The magazine will also feature a frontispiece, boasting an image of the Queen created by artist James Vaulkhard made up of fragments of the sovereign at different stages of her life

The Queen has appeared on the frontispiece more than 40 times, including an image of her as an eight-month-old with her parents on Christmas Day in 1926.

She was also pictured at the age of three with blonde curly hair in 1929, watching a Punch and Judy show with her sister Princess Margaret in 1935, and as a youthful 20-year-old in the gardens of Royal Lodge, Windsor, in 1946.

The artwork, entitled Faces Of A Monarch, has been created by artist James Vaulkhard for the 125-year-old magazine in honour of the head of state's milestone.

But for her 2022 Jubilee appearance, Vaulkhard used past frontispieces of the Queen, stretching back through the decades, from her days as a princess to her reign as Queen to make the unique collage piece.

Vaulkhard, who trained as a classical artist and later embraced this art form, said: 'I worked in a similar way to how I would approach a charcoal drawing from life.

'With the Queen's collage, I worked with a palette of dark and white images and mid-tones.

'When you see it from a distance, it will resemble the Queen. And as you get closer, you will start to see the images of her family, her work and her life.'

Vaulkhard has produced similar images of David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and Muhammad Ali.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaE9J_0fpJ1f1b00
The monarch has appeared on more than 40 Country Life frontispieces, including in this issue, which was published on July 20, 1929
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOILY_0fpJ1f1b00
Another frontispiece, this time published in 2002 to celebrate her Golden Jubilee, using this 1952 snap 

His 2017 portrait of Donald Trump was created from cuttings of dictators and political tyrants.

Rosie Paterson, the magazine's lifestyle editor, said: 'We commissioned James Vaulkhard to create this artwork for our Platinum Jubilee issue as a way of bringing together fragments of significant moments during Her Majesty's incredible reign - and of all the times that she has appeared on the Country Life frontispiece and front cover.'

She added: 'We loved working with James, whose previous collages, though very different in subject matter, we'd long admired.'

The Duchess of Cornwall will guest-edit Country Life for its July 13 edition later this year to mark her 75th birthday, following in the footsteps of both the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal.

The special Jubilee edition is published on Wednesday May 25th.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
David Bowie
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
People

Princess Beatrice Wears Statement Headband Fit for a Royal at Buckingham Palace Garden Party

No Buckingham Palace garden party is complete without some fabulous headpieces, as Princess Beatrice knows. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 33, joined Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex for the Buckingham Palace garden party on Thursday. They greeted many of the thousands of guests who were invited to the royal residence's gardens in recognition of their public service.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Man whose home was piled high with clutter tests his friend's patience by refusing to throw away rubber bands, biscuit tins and empty washing up liquid bottles on Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout

A man pushed his best friend and niece to breaking point on this week's Nick Knowles' Big House Clearout, when he refused to part with rubber bands, biscuit tins and empty washing up liquid bottles. Presenter Nick travelled to Hastings this week to help Mike declutter his chaotic cottage, which...
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Father's first words about the heartbreaking death of his boy, 5, the morning after the family spent four hours in emergency before being told to go home

A distraught father has opened up about the heartbreaking death of his five-year-old son. Uttam Kapil has recalled his family's trauma after taking his son Hiyaan to Logan Hospital in Queensland on Sunday night after he had been feeling unwell with stomach pains for several days. Mr Kapil told 9News...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throne#Her Majesty#Collage#Pearls#Country Life#Platinum Jubilee
Daily Mail

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle, 77, leaves hospital five days after his stroke and wishes the Queen a happy Platinum Jubilee - but reveals he faces an 'uphill battle' to speak again

The Duchess of Sussex’s father left hospital last night, five days after having a stroke – and promptly sent his best wishes to the Queen for a happy Jubilee. Retired Hollywood lighting director Thomas Markle, 77, who is estranged from Meghan, said: ‘I feel hugely grateful and know how lucky I am to be alive.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby announces she's been released from hospital after suffering stroke: 'I have to learn how to do a lot of things all over again'

Little Women: Atlanta star Ms. Juicy Baby took to Instagram to tell her fans that she was out of the hospital after suffering a stroke. The 50-year-old reality star, whose real name is Shirlene Pearson, posted several videos to her Instagram on Friday providing updates on her condition. 'I just...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Woman who saved for six months to get a £250 tattoo of her late grandmother is left with 'awful' inking that looks more like Rod Stewart

A mother who spent £250 on a tattoo of her late grandmother has been left heartbroken because it 'looks more like Rod Stewart'. Sarah Jackson, 38, from Warrington, Cheshire, wanted a 'permanent reminder' of 'mother figure' Thelma Jackson, and so she booked to have a giant portrait of her inked on her upper arm at Creative Tattoo Warrington.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Elsa Pataky reveals husband Chris Hemsworth encouraged her to return to work after she quit acting to raise their children: 'He said it must have been difficult to put aside my career'

Elsa Pataky returns to the big screen in her new Netflix movie, Interceptor. And on Friday, the Spanish actress, 45, said that it was her husband Chris Hemsworth who encouraged her to return to work after she took time off to raise the couple's young children. 'He's said to me...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

The talents of the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, which few know

The couple that they knew how to form Angelina Jolie Y Brad Pitt It was one of the most adored movies in Hollywood history. The actors, who met while filming the film Mr & Mrs Smith, They fell in love and formed a large family together for 14 years. The duo “Brangelina”, a nickname they received during their courtship, welcomed six sons while they were together. Those kids have grown up and are now discovering their passions and talents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Vogue Magazine

The Sweetest Photographs of the Queen as a Young Girl

As the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee continues, her 70 years on the throne will be rehashed in minute detail, but the quarter-century preceding her coronation was equally remarkable. From the moment she became heir presumptive following the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936, her father, George VI, set about training the young Elizabeth for the role of Queen. (The famously diffident George struggled constantly with anxiety about his position. “I never wanted this to happen,” he tearfully said to Louis “Dickie” Mountbatten after Edward’s surprise royal exit. “I’ve never even seen a state paper. I’m only a naval officer—it’s the only thing I know about.”)
ENTERTAINMENT
People

Queen Elizabeth Wears Rarely Seen Brooch with a Touching Backstory Dating Back to Her 19th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth has a stunning collection of brooches, but she opted for a rarely seen accessory with sentimental meaning for her outing to the Chelsea Flower Show. On Monday, the 96-year-old monarch toured the annual event by golf cart while wearing a floral dress topped with a bright pink coat. In addition to her signature pearl necklace, the Queen adorned her outfit with a stunning sapphire, ruby and diamond brooch depicting a floral spray. The piece was a gift from her parents — King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother — on her 19th birthday.
BEAUTY & FASHION
pethelpful.com

Deaf Bulldog Puppy’s Reaction to Realizing Mom Is Home Is All Too Precious

TikTok user @lyssssro recently added a new furry friend to the family. Her new deaf English Bulldog puppy was the runt of the litter, and even though he’s about a year old, he’s still such a little peanut. Since he’s new to the family, so young, adjusting to his home, and not yet house trained, this mom keeps him in a crate while she leaves. That’s pretty typical for puppies. And when they see their humans come home, they start going crazy in the crate. That wasn’t the case for this pup.
PETS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

374K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy