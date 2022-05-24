Solarize KC offers up to 25% solar discounts

A new Kansas City metro-area coalition is launching a Solarize KC initiative that will offer up to 25-percent discounts for solar and battery storage installations. The program will provide volume discount pricing for both home and business solar installations throughout the metro area in both Missouri and Kansas. Final discounts will...
Photo by Shardar Tarikul Islam on Unsplash. The first time I dined at Stroud's north of the river in Clay County, Kansas City, Missouri was probably over 30 years ago. Stroud's, which is considered a local chain, met all my expectations. It was like sitting down and having a home-cooked meal. Best rolls, best fried chicken, and who doesn't love their side of green beans? The service was always great in my experience and seeing crowds waiting for seats was a sign I wasn't the only customer who felt this place was crowded for a reason.
CAWKER CITY, Kansas — One day in 1973, The Wall Street Journal published a review of Kansas tourist attractions. “Kansas is trying to promote tourism,” the Journal noted, “but it really doesn’t have a heck of a lot to promote.”. The column singled out the godfathers...
Some of our local politically engaged denizens believe that city hall basically scuttled KCI in order to force a yes vote for the new airport via social media slander. Whilst the old school buildings had their charms, there's no denying that the current state of the facility is outdated and frustrating.
This morning the leadership class took a meeting at an ironic and iconic locale . . . The old printing facility for the Kansas City Star which now sits empty. The group was paying lip-service to infrastructure funding and/or checking seating order at the taxpayer trough . . . Meanwhile, this melancholy observation caught our attention . . .
Drive-In Movie Day is June 6, and Kansas City is lucky enough to have two drive-ins in the area. Twin Drive-In, operated by B&B Theatres and located in Independence, and Boulevard Drive-In in Kansas City, KS. We have been to both locations, and each has its own unique feel. Twin Drive-In opens earlier in the evening and stays open later than Boulevard Drive-In, which is great for me as I prefer earlier showtimes. They also charge by the carload. Boulevard Drive-In charges per person and has a concession stand with snacks and drinks. Boulevard also has 4K-resolution digital projection, which is akin to a high-end, flat screen TV. Every weekend, Boulevard Drive-In hosts a Swap & Shop, too. So, whether you and your sweetheart want to just see a movie or do a little shopping as well, you have options for supporting your local drive-ins.
JEFFERSON CITY — As nearly forty million Americans anticipate holiday travel over Memorial Day weekend, gas prices loom at record highs. The average price of gas on Tuesday sat was $4.16 per gallon in Missouri, according to AAA. In Mid-Missouri, that number ticks a bit higher, at $4.28 per gallon, a 12-cent increase over the last week.
After a crash earlier this month, locals still haven't learned their lesson. To be fair, it makes sense that the same people buying used cars with a great deal of faith are also ready to engage in more than a bit of monetary tech speculation . . . Check-it . . .
MoDOT Kansas City will be hosting an online public information meeting regarding an upcoming bridge replacement project involving the Interstate 29 bridges over 72nd Street in Platte County. Those interested in learning more, viewing plans or submitting comments and/or questions about the project can do so online on the project...
A surprisingly good bookstore is closing up shop and it seems that this suburban enclave is no longer interested in buying stuff in the real world. The owners described JoCo retail as "impossible in this market" as part of their tax break adjustment . . . In 2015, the Overland...
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks have issued several public health advisories for Kansas lakes due to blue-green algae. Active Advisories Warning Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County (Added on May 26) Colwich City Lake, Sedgwick County (Added on May 26) Gathering Pond, Geary […]
TOPEKA — Alejandro Rangel-Lopez says fear is a given in a mixed-status household. Growing up in Dodge City with an undocumented parent, Rangel-Lopez constantly feared his father coming home with news that immigration agents had detained his mother. And he says fear of deportation kept his mother from reporting an abusive ex-husband who fled with […]
A Kansas City, Kansas, man and his charity that falsely claimed to be raising funds to support law enforcement have been banned from doing business in the state, and have agreed to turn over $10,000 they illegally raised to a legitimate organization. William Storms III, and his organization called Kansas...
On North Oak Trafficway sits a tiny storefront in a quiet strip center dotted with picnic tables with large green umbrellas where people are eating lunch – because there is no room to sit down inside. That’s how you know the food is good at The Italian Sausage Co., a mini-Italian market, East Coast deli and handmade sausage counter in Gladstone, Missouri, just 15 minutes from Downtown Kansas City.
(The Center Square) – In the ongoing debate about whether state government should dictate local tax issues comes a proposed amendment to the Missouri Constitution. Senate Joint Resolution 38 would require voters in November to approve or reject a constitutional amendment giving the General Assembly the ability to increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners. Currently, only one police force meets that criterion—Kansas City.
Tonight Kansas City marks one of the darkest days in American history with a fitting sign of solidarity:. "The building's exterior lights will be turned off except for the two white window arches." Here's a glimpse at their message . . . Old school locals call this place Kansas City's...
