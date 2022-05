Them Dirty Roses stopped by the Volume.com studio today for an interview with our very own Lt. Dan! The band also performed their songs Sunday Drunk and Cocaine and Whiskey. Hailing from Gadsden, Alabama, Them Dirty Roses encapture that southern rock/country sound from their roots in a way that is all their own. The group will also be the headliners at this week’s Nashville Sunday Night at 3rd and Lindsley thanks to Jack Daniel’s and Little Harpeth Brewing! You can get tickets and more info on that event right here!

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO